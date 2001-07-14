Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a leading global life sciences company, today announced that Kirsten Kliphouse, president of Americas, Google Cloud, has joined its Board of Directors as an independent member.

Kliphouse brings decades of leadership experience honed at some of the world’s most-recognizable technology companies, as well as a proven passion for building teams and customer relationships. At Google Cloud, Kliphouse is focused on harnessing technology and the collective power of her teams to help enterprises, mid-market customers, and small and mid-sized businesses find innovative solutions to complex challenges.

“Labcorp has a long history of leveraging science and technology to advance innovations and create a healthier world,” said Adam Schechter, chairman and CEO of Labcorp. “Kirsten’s leadership and depth in the technology sector and experience with large, global organizations will bring unique and valuable perspectives to our Board and Labcorp. We are thrilled to welcome Kirsten to our Board.”

Prior to joining Google Cloud, Kliphouse served as a senior vice president and general manager at Red Hat, Inc., where she led the company’s North American commercial sales operations. She has also served as CEO of Yardarm Technologies, a firearm safety and tracking firm, and has advised numerous startups on product strategy. In addition, Kliphouse spent 25 years at Microsoft—beginning as an account manager and regularly moving into more senior leadership roles throughout her tenure. Before her departure, Kliphouse oversaw a team of more than 10,000 people as corporate vice president of global customer service and support.

“Labcorp’s commitment to harnessing science, technology and innovation to generate insights that support more-informed health and treatment decisions is a source of inspiration,” Kliphouse said. “I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to join such a dedicated group of individuals, share my experiences and support the company’s important work.”

