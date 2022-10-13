Chesley Taft & Associates LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 279 stocks valued at a total of $1.36Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(4.67%), AAPL(3.75%), and GOOG(3.44%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 144,562-share investment in OTCPK:NSRGY. Previously, the stock had a 1.15% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $117.29 during the quarter.

On 10/13/2022, Nestle SA traded for a price of $105.4 per share and a market cap of $289.85Bil. The stock has returned -11.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nestle SA has a price-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-book ratio of 6.42, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.49 and a price-sales ratio of 3.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 70,250-share investment in NYSE:SWK. Previously, the stock had a 0.5% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $96.2 during the quarter.

On 10/13/2022, Stanley Black & Decker Inc traded for a price of $77.04 per share and a market cap of $11.39Bil. The stock has returned -53.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Stanley Black & Decker Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-book ratio of 1.34, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 11.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.22 and a price-sales ratio of 0.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.38, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought 67,355 shares of NYSE:SYY for a total holding of 105,947. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $83.28.

On 10/13/2022, Sysco Corp traded for a price of $74.47 per share and a market cap of $37.74Bil. The stock has returned -6.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sysco Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 28.24, a price-book ratio of 27.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.86 and a price-sales ratio of 0.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 21,742-share investment in NYSE:FDX. Previously, the stock had a 0.34% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $211.05 during the quarter.

On 10/13/2022, FedEx Corp traded for a price of $156.25 per share and a market cap of $40.66Bil. The stock has returned -28.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, FedEx Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 11.53, a price-book ratio of 1.61, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.62 and a price-sales ratio of 0.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought 17,925 shares of NYSE:ABC for a total holding of 67,628. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $143.61.

On 10/13/2022, AmerisourceBergen Corp traded for a price of $142.05 per share and a market cap of $29.44Bil. The stock has returned 21.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AmerisourceBergen Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-book ratio of 131.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.86 and a price-sales ratio of 0.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

