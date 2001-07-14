Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (with its subsidiaries, “Triple Flag” or the “Company”) (TSX:TFPM, NYSE:TFPM) today announced revenue of $33.8 million for the third quarter of 2022, translating to metal sales of 19,523 gold equivalent ounces1 (“GEOs”). All dollar amounts are expressed in US dollars.

As noted last quarter, our GEOs sales are expected to be weighted toward the fourth quarter of 2022. We are expecting our full-year 2022 GEOs sales to meet the low end of our guidance range.

Preliminary Q3 2022 Sales and Revenue

GEOs Sold and Revenue by Commodity2 Q3 2022 Q3 2021 GEOs Sold Revenue ($M) GEOs Sold Revenue ($M) Gold 11,918 20.6 10,154 18.2 Silver 6,134 10.6 9,439 16.9 Other 1,471 2.6 1,153 2.0 Total 19,523 33.8 20,746 37.1

Conference Call Details

Triple Flag will release its Q3 2022 results on Monday, November 7, 2022, after market close. A conference call and live webcast presentation will be held the following day, November 8, 2022, starting at 10:00 a.m. ET (7:00 a.m. PT) to discuss these results. Participants will be able to ask questions via the telephone dial-in.

Live Webcast: https%3A%2F%2Fevents.q4inc.com%2Fattendee%2F162526193 Dial-In Details: Toll-Free (U.S. & Canada): +1 (888) 330-2384 International: +1 (647) 800-3739 Conference ID: 4548984 Replay (Until November 22nd): Toll-Free (U.S. & Canada): +1 (800) 770-2030 International: +1 (647) 362-9199 Conference ID: 4548984

About Triple Flag

Triple Flag is a pure play, gold-focused, emerging senior streaming and royalty company. We offer bespoke financing solutions to the metals and mining industry with exposure primarily to gold and silver in the Americas and Australia, with a total of 80 assets, including 9 streams and 71 royalties. These investments are tied to mining assets at various stages of the mine life cycle, including 15 producing mines and 65 development and exploration stage projects. Triple Flag is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker “TFPM”.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “targets”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “outlook”, “forecasts”, “projection”, “prospects”, “strategy”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or terminology which states that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “will”, “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Our assessments of, and expectations for, future periods (including, but not limited to, our 2022 production outlook for GEOs and our expectations for fourth quarter GEOs sales), are considered forward-looking information. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding possible future events or circumstances.

The forward-looking information included in this news release is based on our opinions, estimates and assumptions in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that we currently believe are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is also based upon the ongoing operation of the properties in which we hold a stream or royalty interest by the owners or operators of such properties in a manner consistent with past practice; the accuracy of public statements and disclosures made by the owners or operators of such underlying properties; and the accuracy of publicly disclosed expectations for the development of underlying properties that are not yet in production. These assumptions include, but are not limited to, the following: assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions including commodity prices and the execution of our business strategies, that operations, or ramp-up where applicable, at properties in which we hold a royalty, stream or other interest, continue without further interruption through the period, and the absence of any other factors that could cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated, intended or implied. Despite a careful process to prepare and review the forward-looking information, there can be no assurance that the underlying opinions, estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information is also subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, those set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in our annual information form and in our most recent management’s discussion and analysis. For clarity, mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability and inferred resources are considered too geologically speculative for the application of economic considerations.

Although we have attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other risk factors not presently known to us or that we presently believe are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date made. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents our expectations as of the date of this news release and is subject to change after such date. We disclaim any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. All of the forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements.

Technical and Third-Party Information

Triple Flag does not own, develop or mine the underlying properties on which it holds stream or royalty interests. As a royalty or stream holder, Triple Flag has limited, if any, access to properties included in its asset portfolio. As a result, Triple Flag is dependent on the owners or operators of the properties and their qualified persons to provide information to Triple Flag or on publicly availableinformation to prepare disclosure pertaining to properties and operations on the properties on which Triple Flag holds stream, royalty or other similar interests. Triple Flag generally has limited or no ability to independently verify such information. Although Triple Flag does not believe that such information is inaccurate or incomplete in any material respect, there can be no assurance that such third-party information is complete or accurate.

______________________________

1 Gold Equivalent Ounces (“GEOs”)

GEOs are a non-IFRS measure and are based on stream and royalty interests and are calculated on a quarterly basis by dividing all revenue from such interests for the quarter by the average gold price during such quarter. The gold price is determined based on the London Bullion Market Association (“LBMA”) PM fix. For periods longer than one quarter, GEOs are summed for each quarter in the period. Management uses this measure internally to evaluate our underlying operating performance across our stream and royalty portfolio for the reporting periods presented and to assist with the planning and forecasting of future operating results. GEOs are intended to provide additional information only and do not have any standardized definition under IFRS and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. The measures are not necessarily indicative of gross profit or operating cash flow as determined under IFRS. Other companies may calculate these measures differently. The following table reconciles GEOs to revenue, the most directly comparable IFRS measure.

($ thousands, except average gold price and GEOs information ) Q3 2022 Q3 2021 Revenue 33.8 37.1 Average gold price per ounce 1,729 1,790 GEOs 19,523 20,746

2 Results are unaudited.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013006015/en/