MOUNTAIN PACIFIC INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC/ID recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 128 stocks valued at a total of $1.28Bil. The top holdings were DHR(5.45%), IEX(4.50%), and AME(4.42%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MOUNTAIN PACIFIC INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC/ID’s top five trades of the quarter.

MOUNTAIN PACIFIC INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC/ID reduced their investment in NYSE:WAB by 85,392 shares. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.33.

On 10/13/2022, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp traded for a price of $85.6 per share and a market cap of $15.57Bil. The stock has returned -3.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-book ratio of 1.58, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.40 and a price-sales ratio of 1.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 71,045 shares in NYSE:CNMD, giving the stock a 0.45% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $94.33 during the quarter.

On 10/13/2022, Conmed Corp traded for a price of $77.86 per share and a market cap of $2.37Bil. The stock has returned -42.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Conmed Corp has a price-book ratio of 3.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 49.60 and a price-sales ratio of 2.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, MOUNTAIN PACIFIC INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC/ID bought 16,056 shares of NYSE:CRL for a total holding of 89,901. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $215.88.

On 10/13/2022, Charles River Laboratories International Inc traded for a price of $199.72 per share and a market cap of $10.16Bil. The stock has returned -50.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Charles River Laboratories International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.18, a price-book ratio of 3.83, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.34 and a price-sales ratio of 2.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, MOUNTAIN PACIFIC INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC/ID bought 43,519 shares of NAS:ZD for a total holding of 245,820. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $78.75.

On 10/13/2022, Ziff Davis Inc traded for a price of $70.46 per share and a market cap of $3.33Bil. The stock has returned -41.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ziff Davis Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-book ratio of 1.85, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.71 and a price-sales ratio of 2.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

MOUNTAIN PACIFIC INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC/ID reduced their investment in NYSE:AJG by 15,952 shares. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $177.51.

On 10/13/2022, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co traded for a price of $178.66 per share and a market cap of $37.58Bil. The stock has returned 13.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 36.10, a price-book ratio of 4.28, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.24 and a price-sales ratio of 4.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.39, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

