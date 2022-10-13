NORRIS PERNE & FRENCH LLP/MI recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

40 PEARL ST NW STE 300 GRAND RAPIDS, MI 49503-3091

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 130 stocks valued at a total of $962.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(5.86%), BRK.B(3.96%), and LNG(3.53%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were NORRIS PERNE & FRENCH LLP/MI’s top five trades of the quarter.

NORRIS PERNE & FRENCH LLP/MI reduced their investment in NYSE:BMY by 265,628 shares. The trade had a 1.97% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.54.

On 10/13/2022, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co traded for a price of $70.77 per share and a market cap of $151.11Bil. The stock has returned 27.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a price-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-book ratio of 4.62, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.32 and a price-sales ratio of 3.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 99,768-share investment in NAS:MIDD. Previously, the stock had a 1.2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $140.35 during the quarter.

On 10/13/2022, The Middleby Corp traded for a price of $133.84 per share and a market cap of $7.21Bil. The stock has returned -20.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Middleby Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-book ratio of 3.00, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.68 and a price-sales ratio of 2.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 42,447 shares in NYSE:HUBS, giving the stock a 1.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $317.6 during the quarter.

On 10/13/2022, HubSpot Inc traded for a price of $265.64 per share and a market cap of $12.76Bil. The stock has returned -66.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, HubSpot Inc has a price-book ratio of 15.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -545.34 and a price-sales ratio of 8.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.48, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 22,981 shares in NAS:KLAC, giving the stock a 0.72% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $346.35 during the quarter.

On 10/13/2022, KLA Corp traded for a price of $278.54 per share and a market cap of $39.50Bil. The stock has returned -11.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, KLA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 12.71, a price-book ratio of 28.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.83 and a price-sales ratio of 4.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 153,600-share investment in NAS:CGNX. Previously, the stock had a 0.63% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $45.28 during the quarter.

On 10/13/2022, Cognex Corp traded for a price of $42.89 per share and a market cap of $7.44Bil. The stock has returned -46.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cognex Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-book ratio of 5.35, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.07 and a price-sales ratio of 7.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.52, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.