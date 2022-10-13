Raub Brock Capital Management LP recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 63 stocks valued at a total of $479.00Mil. The top holdings were SHV(7.00%), SUB(6.11%), and UNH(5.20%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 68,219-share investment in ARCA:VTV. Previously, the stock had a 1.72% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $134.34 during the quarter.

On 10/13/2022, Vanguard Value ETF traded for a price of $128.29 per share and a market cap of $94.21Bil. The stock has returned -4.53% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a price-book ratio of 2.55.

The guru sold out of their 94,760-share investment in ARCA:VNQ. Previously, the stock had a 1.65% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $92.59 during the quarter.

On 10/13/2022, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF traded for a price of $78.08 per share and a market cap of $31.84Bil. The stock has returned -23.35% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a price-book ratio of 2.52.

During the quarter, Raub Brock Capital Management LP bought 55,470 shares of NAS:SHV for a total holding of 304,985. The trade had a 1.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $109.67.

On 10/13/2022, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $109.91 per share and a market cap of $23.88Bil. The stock has returned 0.11% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Raub Brock Capital Management LP bought 47,675 shares of ARCA:SUB for a total holding of 285,330. The trade had a 1.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $104.22.

On 10/13/2022, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $102.83 per share and a market cap of $9.11Bil. The stock has returned -3.74% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Raub Brock Capital Management LP bought 57,805 shares of NAS:SHY for a total holding of 229,370. The trade had a 0.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $82.09.

On 10/13/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $80.88 per share and a market cap of $28.48Bil. The stock has returned -5.22% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

