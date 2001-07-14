Scott%2BScott+Attorneys+at+Law+LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether the directors of ForgeRock, Inc. (“ForgeRock”) (NYSE: FORG) breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders in approving a buyout with funds affiliated with Thoma Bravo, L.P. (“Thoma Bravo”) for inadequate consideration. If you are a ForgeRock shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or [email protected].

Scott+Scott is investigating whether ForgeRock’s board of directors failed to maximize the value of ForgeRock for the benefit of ForgeRock’s shareholders in connection with its announced buyout by funds affiliated with Thoma Bravo, in breach of their fiduciary duties to ForgeRock’s shareholders, and whether ForgeRock’s shareholders have suffered damages as a result.

On October 11, 2022, ForgeRock announced it had reached an agreement to be bought out by funds affiliated with Thoma Bravo for $23.25 per share, in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $2.3 billion.

