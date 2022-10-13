UMB Bank, n.a. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1795 stocks valued at a total of $5.93Bil. The top holdings were UMBF(8.16%), BRK.A(5.05%), and IVV(3.48%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were UMB Bank, n.a.’s top five trades of the quarter.

UMB Bank, n.a. reduced their investment in NYSE:T by 1,038,162 shares. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $18.19.

On 10/13/2022, AT&T Inc traded for a price of $15.12 per share and a market cap of $107.75Bil. The stock has returned -13.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AT&T Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.55, a price-book ratio of 0.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.48 and a price-sales ratio of 0.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, UMB Bank, n.a. bought 262,617 shares of NAS:ON for a total holding of 273,214. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.4.

On 10/13/2022, ON Semiconductor Corp traded for a price of $60.63 per share and a market cap of $26.27Bil. The stock has returned 44.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ON Semiconductor Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-book ratio of 4.88, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.23 and a price-sales ratio of 3.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.17, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, UMB Bank, n.a. bought 144,401 shares of NYSE:MS for a total holding of 622,496. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $84.29.

On 10/13/2022, Morgan Stanley traded for a price of $79.32 per share and a market cap of $136.18Bil. The stock has returned -16.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Morgan Stanley has a price-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-book ratio of 1.46, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.23 and a price-sales ratio of 2.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

UMB Bank, n.a. reduced their investment in NYSE:ZTS by 70,199 shares. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $167.13.

On 10/13/2022, Zoetis Inc traded for a price of $148.64 per share and a market cap of $69.58Bil. The stock has returned -24.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Zoetis Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 34.51, a price-book ratio of 15.57, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.26 and a price-sales ratio of 9.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, UMB Bank, n.a. bought 132,053 shares of NAS:SBUX for a total holding of 197,971. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $84.95.

On 10/13/2022, Starbucks Corp traded for a price of $89.37 per share and a market cap of $102.54Bil. The stock has returned -17.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Starbucks Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.66 and a price-sales ratio of 3.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

