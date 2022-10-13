Sterneck Capital Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 93 stocks valued at a total of $141.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(10.64%), RSP(10.09%), and SPEM(5.17%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Sterneck Capital Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Sterneck Capital Management, LLC bought 25,703 shares of ARCA:SPEM for a total holding of 235,714. The trade had a 0.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.03.

On 10/13/2022, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $30.81 per share and a market cap of $5.09Bil. The stock has returned -26.57% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a price-book ratio of 1.57.

During the quarter, Sterneck Capital Management, LLC bought 12,733 shares of ARCA:JPIN for a total holding of 114,875. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.25.

On 10/13/2022, JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF traded for a price of $43.12 per share and a market cap of $651.11Mil. The stock has returned -25.32% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a price-book ratio of 1.08.

During the quarter, Sterneck Capital Management, LLC bought 1,834 shares of NYSE:BRK.B for a total holding of 8,202. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $284.56.

On 10/13/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $275.78 per share and a market cap of $609.03Bil. The stock has returned -0.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 57.41, a price-book ratio of 1.33, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.40 and a price-sales ratio of 2.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Sterneck Capital Management, LLC bought 16,718 shares of ARCA:KWEB for a total holding of 147,535. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.67.

On 10/13/2022, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF traded for a price of $22.24 per share and a market cap of $4.69Bil. The stock has returned -53.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a price-book ratio of 1.84.

During the quarter, Sterneck Capital Management, LLC bought 9,125 shares of ARCA:SPTM for a total holding of 94,712. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.78.

On 10/13/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $45.23 per share and a market cap of $5.29Bil. The stock has returned -14.47% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a price-book ratio of 3.23.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

