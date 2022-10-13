BENNICAS & ASSOCIATES, INC. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

838 PORTOLA ROAD PORTOLA VALLEY, CA 94028

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 94 stocks valued at a total of $147.00Mil. The top holdings were PG(12.68%), STPZ(6.54%), and NEM(3.61%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BENNICAS & ASSOCIATES, INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 3,050 shares in STU:48D, giving the stock a 0.44% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of €230.99 during the quarter.

On 10/13/2022, Atlassian Corp traded for a price of €216.2 per share and a market cap of €52.26Bil. The stock has returned -36.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Atlassian Corp has a price-book ratio of 154.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -116.24 and a price-sales ratio of 18.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 25,600 shares in NYSE:CWH, giving the stock a 0.44% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $27.81 during the quarter.

On 10/13/2022, Camping World Holdings Inc traded for a price of $27.98 per share and a market cap of $1.18Bil. The stock has returned -23.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Camping World Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.48, a price-book ratio of 6.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.40 and a price-sales ratio of 0.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 3,050-share investment in NAS:TEAM. Previously, the stock had a 0.35% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $233.56 during the quarter.

On 10/13/2022, Atlassian Corp traded for a price of $202.2 per share and a market cap of $51.55Bil. The stock has returned -50.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Atlassian Corp has a price-book ratio of 165.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -124.44 and a price-sales ratio of 19.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 4,700-share investment in NYSE:AVA. Previously, the stock had a 0.13% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $41.84 during the quarter.

On 10/13/2022, Avista Corp traded for a price of $38.31 per share and a market cap of $2.80Bil. The stock has returned 1.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Avista Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-book ratio of 1.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.09 and a price-sales ratio of 1.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 1,150-share investment in NYSE:CAT. Previously, the stock had a 0.13% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $182.67 during the quarter.

On 10/13/2022, Caterpillar Inc traded for a price of $183.14 per share and a market cap of $96.68Bil. The stock has returned -0.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Caterpillar Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-book ratio of 6.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.43 and a price-sales ratio of 1.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

