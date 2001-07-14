OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (“OceanTech” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OTEC/OTECU/OTECW), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that its previously announced agreement and plan of merger (the “Business Combination Agreement”) with Captura Biopharma, Inc. (“Captura”) has been terminated by mutual agreement of all relevant parties. As a result, OceanTech will seek an alternative business combination.

About OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp.

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. is a newly organized blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. OceanTech is sponsored by OceanTech Acquisitions I Sponsors LLC, an affiliate of investor and entrepreneur Joseph Adir.

