Veracyte%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT) announced today that it will release financial results for the third quarter of 2022 after the close of market on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Company management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss financial results and provide a general business update at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day.

The conference call will be webcast live from the company’s website and will be available via the following link: https%3A%2F%2Fedge.media-server.com%2Fmmc%2Fp%2Fiigzqcix. A webcast replay will be available following the conclusion of the live broadcast and will be accessible on the company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.veracyte.com%2Fevents-presentations.

The conference call dial-ins can be accessed by registering at: https%3A%2F%2Fregister.vevent.com%2Fregister%2FBIdd8a25033ce74acb8bf03d2ed76733f0

About Veracyte

Veracyte (Nasdaq: VCYT) is a global diagnostics company that improves patient care by answering important clinical questions to inform diagnosis and treatment decisions. Our growing menu of advanced diagnostic tests help patients avoid risky, costly procedures and interventions, and reduce time to appropriate treatment. In addition to making our tests available in the United States through our central laboratories, our exclusive license to our best-in-class diagnostics instrument (nCounter Analysis System) positions us to deliver our tests to patients worldwide through laboratories that can perform them locally. Veracyte is based in South San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit www.veracyte.com and follow the company on Twitter (@veracyte).

