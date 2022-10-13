Boston Standard Wealth Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

31 CHURCH STREET WINCHESTER, MA 01890

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 37 stocks valued at a total of $298.00Mil. The top holdings were VTI(33.57%), BND(11.67%), and SPDW(7.89%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Boston Standard Wealth Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Boston Standard Wealth Management, LLC bought 18,891 shares of ARCA:VTI for a total holding of 556,757. The trade had a 1.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $198.53.

On 10/13/2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $183.75 per share and a market cap of $245.68Bil. The stock has returned -17.33% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a price-book ratio of 3.51.

During the quarter, Boston Standard Wealth Management, LLC bought 23,587 shares of NAS:BND for a total holding of 487,040. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.52.

On 10/13/2022, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF traded for a price of $70.46 per share and a market cap of $79.07Bil. The stock has returned -15.42% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Boston Standard Wealth Management, LLC bought 34,808 shares of ARCA:VWO for a total holding of 279,667. The trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.14.

On 10/13/2022, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $36.19 per share and a market cap of $62.27Bil. The stock has returned -26.86% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a price-book ratio of 1.74.

During the quarter, Boston Standard Wealth Management, LLC bought 43,492 shares of ARCA:SPDW for a total holding of 910,706. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.83.

On 10/13/2022, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF traded for a price of $26.22 per share and a market cap of $10.75Bil. The stock has returned -25.49% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a price-book ratio of 1.54.

Boston Standard Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:IAGG by 18,057 shares. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.11.

On 10/13/2022, iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund traded for a price of $48.12 per share and a market cap of $3.61Bil. The stock has returned -11.30% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.