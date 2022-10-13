Patten Group, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 236 stocks valued at a total of $291.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.07%), MSFT(3.74%), and KO(3.74%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Patten Group, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Patten Group, Inc. bought 21,369 shares of NAS:VCSH for a total holding of 27,122. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.92.

On 10/13/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $73.88 per share and a market cap of $40.61Bil. The stock has returned -8.26% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Patten Group, Inc. bought 6,282 shares of NYSE:NSC for a total holding of 12,157. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $240.48.

On 10/13/2022, Norfolk Southern Corp traded for a price of $215.61 per share and a market cap of $50.64Bil. The stock has returned -15.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Norfolk Southern Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-book ratio of 3.83, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.04 and a price-sales ratio of 4.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Patten Group, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:IVV by 1,840 shares. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $397.41.

On 10/13/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $367.51 per share and a market cap of $276.00Bil. The stock has returned -14.61% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a price-book ratio of 3.48.

The guru established a new position worth 16,785 shares in BATS:USHY, giving the stock a 0.2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $35.18 during the quarter.

On 10/13/2022, iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $33.75 per share and a market cap of $7.79Bil. The stock has returned -13.39% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 60.12 and a price-book ratio of 7.02.

The guru established a new position worth 6,555 shares in ARCA:JPUS, giving the stock a 0.2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $94.91 during the quarter.

On 10/13/2022, JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF traded for a price of $88.5131 per share and a market cap of $477.97Mil. The stock has returned -8.24% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a price-book ratio of 2.32.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

