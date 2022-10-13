Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 136 stocks valued at a total of $451.00Mil. The top holdings were SCHD(8.41%), VIG(6.12%), and SCHX(6.03%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 40,734 shares in ARCA:VYM, giving the stock a 0.86% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $103.33 during the quarter.

On 10/13/2022, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF traded for a price of $99.02 per share and a market cap of $44.81Bil. The stock has returned -2.71% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a price-book ratio of 2.59.

During the quarter, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC bought 49,600 shares of NAS:VCSH for a total holding of 324,247. The trade had a 0.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.92.

On 10/13/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $73.88 per share and a market cap of $40.61Bil. The stock has returned -8.26% over the past year.

During the quarter, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC bought 68,333 shares of ARCA:SCHZ for a total holding of 478,499. The trade had a 0.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.4.

On 10/13/2022, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $44.78 per share and a market cap of $6.58Bil. The stock has returned -15.41% over the past year.

During the quarter, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC bought 74,412 shares of ARCA:VEA for a total holding of 336,630. The trade had a 0.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.64.

On 10/13/2022, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $36.94 per share and a market cap of $85.59Bil. The stock has returned -24.99% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a price-book ratio of 1.48.

During the quarter, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC bought 9,065 shares of ARCA:VUG for a total holding of 85,955. The trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $240.74.

On 10/13/2022, Vanguard Growth ETF traded for a price of $215.08 per share and a market cap of $67.09Bil. The stock has returned -26.49% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a price-book ratio of 7.57.

