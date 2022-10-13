McGuire Investment Group, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

4435 OLD POST ROAD CHARLESTOWN, RI 02813

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 113 stocks valued at a total of $439.00Mil. The top holdings were QCOM(4.16%), AMD(4.10%), and TMO(3.76%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were McGuire Investment Group, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, McGuire Investment Group, LLC bought 21,779 shares of NAS:PYPL for a total holding of 25,671. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.67.

On 10/13/2022, PayPal Holdings Inc traded for a price of $84.04 per share and a market cap of $97.19Bil. The stock has returned -67.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PayPal Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 49.72, a price-book ratio of 5.06, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.68 and a price-sales ratio of 3.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.37, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, McGuire Investment Group, LLC bought 9,551 shares of ARCA:BIL for a total holding of 94,375. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.19.

On 10/13/2022, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF traded for a price of $91.51 per share and a market cap of $25.30Bil. The stock has returned 0.62% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, McGuire Investment Group, LLC bought 12,833 shares of ARCA:USFR for a total holding of 192,413. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.12.

On 10/13/2022, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund traded for a price of $50.34 per share and a market cap of $7.38Bil. The stock has returned 1.06% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a price-book ratio of 27.38.

During the quarter, McGuire Investment Group, LLC bought 5,557 shares of ARCA:XBI for a total holding of 189,378. The trade had a 0.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $84.31.

On 10/13/2022, SPDR Biotech ETF traded for a price of $80.07 per share and a market cap of $6.90Bil. The stock has returned -35.95% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Biotech ETF has a price-book ratio of 3.40.

McGuire Investment Group, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:FLOT by 8,060 shares. The trade had a 0.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.

On 10/13/2022, iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.08 per share and a market cap of $9.20Bil. The stock has returned -0.30% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.