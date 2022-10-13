WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

116 8TH AVENUE SE CALGARY, A0 T2G0K6

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 40 stocks valued at a total of $190.00Mil. The top holdings were EEM(5.21%), EFA(4.75%), and AAPL(4.48%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 7,395 shares in NYSE:DHR, giving the stock a 1.01% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $276.14 during the quarter.

On 10/13/2022, Danaher Corp traded for a price of $257.27 per share and a market cap of $187.15Bil. The stock has returned -12.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Danaher Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-book ratio of 4.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.22 and a price-sales ratio of 6.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 8,542 shares. The trade had a 0.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 10/13/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $142.99 per share and a market cap of $2,297.96Bil. The stock has returned 2.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-book ratio of 39.60, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.98 and a price-sales ratio of 6.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. bought 16,400 shares of NYSE:C for a total holding of 95,659. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.4.

On 10/13/2022, Citigroup Inc traded for a price of $42.95 per share and a market cap of $83.18Bil. The stock has returned -35.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Citigroup Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.46, a price-book ratio of 0.46, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.04 and a price-sales ratio of 1.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. bought 25,950 shares of NAS:BUG for a total holding of 49,050. The trade had a 0.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $26.39.

On 10/13/2022, Global X The Global X Cybersecurity ETF traded for a price of $23.01 per share and a market cap of $1.01Bil. The stock has returned -27.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Global X The Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a price-book ratio of 6.18.

During the quarter, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. bought 3,910 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 44,650. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $126.4.

On 10/13/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $112.53 per share and a market cap of $1,146.41Bil. The stock has returned -31.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 100.84, a price-book ratio of 8.72, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.85 and a price-sales ratio of 2.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.