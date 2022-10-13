EWG Elevate Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 74 stocks valued at a total of $177.00Mil. The top holdings were SCHB(11.32%), TLH(10.15%), and SH(7.03%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were EWG Elevate Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 165,223 shares in ARCA:TLH, giving the stock a 10.15% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $117.74 during the quarter.

On 10/13/2022, iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $106.38 per share and a market cap of $4.34Bil. The stock has returned -26.42% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 721,272 shares in ARCA:SH, giving the stock a 7.03% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $15.66 during the quarter.

On 10/13/2022, ProShares Short S&P500 -1x Shares traded for a price of $16.85 per share and a market cap of $3.55Bil. The stock has returned 12.26% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 189,779-share investment in ARCA:FXG. Previously, the stock had a 5.67% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $62.25 during the quarter.

On 10/13/2022, First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund traded for a price of $59.68 per share and a market cap of $605.75Mil. The stock has returned 6.59% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a price-book ratio of 2.82.

EWG Elevate Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:IJJ by 106,846 shares. The trade had a 4.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.89.

On 10/13/2022, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF traded for a price of $93.87 per share and a market cap of $6.76Bil. The stock has returned -9.61% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a price-book ratio of 1.59.

The guru sold out of their 66,872-share investment in ARCA:XLV. Previously, the stock had a 4.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $128.37 during the quarter.

On 10/13/2022, Health Care Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $124.74 per share and a market cap of $36.81Bil. The stock has returned 0.88% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Health Care Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a price-book ratio of 4.39.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

