Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 88 stocks valued at a total of $409.00Mil. The top holdings were LH(8.44%), ELS(5.35%), and LKQ(5.33%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:PII by 128,498 shares. The trade had a 2.94% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $112.1.

On 10/13/2022, Polaris Inc traded for a price of $98.84 per share and a market cap of $5.89Bil. The stock has returned -19.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Polaris Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-book ratio of 5.50, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.59 and a price-sales ratio of 0.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 129,005 shares in NYSE:SSD, giving the stock a 2.47% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $96.71 during the quarter.

On 10/13/2022, Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc traded for a price of $79.98 per share and a market cap of $3.45Bil. The stock has returned -28.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-book ratio of 2.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.92 and a price-sales ratio of 1.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.52, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 386,091 shares in NYSE:MGY, giving the stock a 1.87% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $22.13 during the quarter.

On 10/13/2022, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp traded for a price of $23.21 per share and a market cap of $5.05Bil. The stock has returned 15.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 6.25, a price-book ratio of 4.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.28 and a price-sales ratio of 2.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:USB by 165,666 shares. The trade had a 1.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.27.

On 10/13/2022, U.S. Bancorp traded for a price of $41.37 per share and a market cap of $61.47Bil. The stock has returned -29.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, U.S. Bancorp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.50, a price-book ratio of 1.47, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.61 and a price-sales ratio of 2.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 49,726 shares in NYSE:THG, giving the stock a 1.56% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $135.1 during the quarter.

On 10/13/2022, The Hanover Insurance Group Inc traded for a price of $141.04 per share and a market cap of $5.03Bil. The stock has returned 8.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-book ratio of 1.97, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.46 and a price-sales ratio of 0.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

