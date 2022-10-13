Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 99 stocks valued at a total of $255.00Mil. The top holdings were SPYV(14.58%), IUSG(12.81%), and SPDW(9.28%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought 346,186 shares of ARCA:SPLG for a total holding of 365,958. The trade had a 5.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.53.

On 10/13/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $43.03 per share and a market cap of $13.26Bil. The stock has returned -14.56% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock's financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a price-book ratio of 3.46.

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners reduced their investment in ARCA:SPDW by 273,335 shares. The trade had a 3.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.83.

On 10/13/2022, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF traded for a price of $26.22 per share and a market cap of $10.75Bil. The stock has returned -25.49% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock's financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a price-book ratio of 1.54.

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners reduced their investment in ARCA:VIG by 46,090 shares. The trade had a 2.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $148.19.

On 10/13/2022, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF traded for a price of $138.7 per share and a market cap of $58.36Bil. The stock has returned -9.59% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock's financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a price-book ratio of 4.32.

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners reduced their investment in ARCA:IVV by 11,585 shares. The trade had a 1.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $397.41.

On 10/13/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $367.51 per share and a market cap of $276.00Bil. The stock has returned -14.61% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock's financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a price-book ratio of 3.48.

The guru established a new position worth 86,929 shares in ARCA:IGLB, giving the stock a 1.64% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $52.85 during the quarter.

On 10/13/2022, iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $47.34 per share and a market cap of $1.33Bil. The stock has returned -29.47% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock's financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

