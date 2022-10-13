Solitude Financial Services recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 44 stocks valued at a total of $137.00Mil. The top holdings were SPY(14.50%), BRK.B(14.16%), and VEA(8.35%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Solitude Financial Services’s top five trades of the quarter.

Solitude Financial Services reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 10,015 shares. The trade had a 0.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 10/13/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $142.99 per share and a market cap of $2,297.96Bil. The stock has returned 2.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-book ratio of 39.60, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.98 and a price-sales ratio of 6.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Solitude Financial Services bought 47,275 shares of NAS:FTGC for a total holding of 143,129. The trade had a 0.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $26.46.

On 10/13/2022, FIRST TR EXCH VII traded for a price of $26.67 per share and a market cap of $4.18Bil. The stock has returned 14.56% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Solitude Financial Services reduced their investment in ARCA:PXF by 24,884 shares. The trade had a 0.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $38.98.

On 10/13/2022, Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF traded for a price of $35.98 per share and a market cap of $1.07Bil. The stock has returned -20.49% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a price-book ratio of 1.13.

During the quarter, Solitude Financial Services bought 33,169 shares of ARCA:FNDF for a total holding of 52,070. The trade had a 0.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.96.

On 10/13/2022, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF traded for a price of $25.82 per share and a market cap of $7.07Bil. The stock has returned -19.41% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a price-book ratio of 0.96.

During the quarter, Solitude Financial Services bought 19,870 shares of ARCA:VEA for a total holding of 314,353. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.64.

On 10/13/2022, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $36.94 per share and a market cap of $85.59Bil. The stock has returned -24.99% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a price-book ratio of 1.48.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

