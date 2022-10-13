Legacy Financial Group LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 38 stocks valued at a total of $299.00Mil. The top holdings were SDY(14.67%), IUSG(11.62%), and VB(8.76%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Legacy Financial Group LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 10,166 shares in NYSE:BRK.B, giving the stock a 0.91% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $284.56 during the quarter.

On 10/13/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $275.78 per share and a market cap of $609.03Bil. The stock has returned -0.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 57.41, a price-book ratio of 1.33, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.40 and a price-sales ratio of 2.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought 25,911 shares of NAS:IUSG for a total holding of 434,142. The trade had a 0.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $89.8.

On 10/13/2022, ISHARES TRUST traded for a price of $81.26 per share and a market cap of $10.54Bil. The stock has returned -20.98% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, ISHARES TRUST has a price-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a price-book ratio of 5.85.

During the quarter, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought 16,438 shares of ARCA:SDY for a total holding of 393,992. The trade had a 0.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $121.86.

On 10/13/2022, SPDR Dividend ETF traded for a price of $115.45 per share and a market cap of $20.96Bil. The stock has returned -0.57% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Dividend ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a price-book ratio of 2.37.

Legacy Financial Group LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:TDTT by 73,201 shares. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.26.

On 10/13/2022, FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund traded for a price of $23.48 per share and a market cap of $2.16Bil. The stock has returned -5.09% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Legacy Financial Group LLC reduced their investment in NAS:IGIB by 32,168 shares. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.86.

On 10/13/2022, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF traded for a price of $47.82 per share and a market cap of $9.12Bil. The stock has returned -17.79% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

