Advisory Services & Investments, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 37 stocks valued at a total of $95.00Mil. The top holdings were DFIC(13.17%), DFUV(9.77%), and VO(9.27%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Advisory Services & Investments, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Advisory Services & Investments, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHV by 67,559 shares. The trade had a 4.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.22.

On 10/13/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $60.74 per share and a market cap of $9.05Bil. The stock has returned -9.37% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a price-book ratio of 2.41.

During the quarter, Advisory Services & Investments, LLC bought 146,639 shares of BATS:DFIC for a total holding of 651,204. The trade had a 2.97% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.46.

On 10/13/2022, Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF traded for a price of $19.515 per share and a market cap of $1.14Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a price-book ratio of 1.20.

During the quarter, Advisory Services & Investments, LLC bought 13,115 shares of ARCA:VO for a total holding of 46,719. The trade had a 2.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $208.25.

On 10/13/2022, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $191.97 per share and a market cap of $46.37Bil. The stock has returned -19.83% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a price-book ratio of 2.89.

During the quarter, Advisory Services & Investments, LLC bought 70,841 shares of ARCA:DFUV for a total holding of 312,502. The trade had a 2.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $32.52.

On 10/13/2022, Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF traded for a price of $31.19 per share and a market cap of $7.41Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a price-book ratio of 1.77.

Advisory Services & Investments, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHG by 39,088 shares. The trade had a 2.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.59.

On 10/13/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $56.15 per share and a market cap of $13.22Bil. The stock has returned -24.89% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a price-book ratio of 6.52.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

