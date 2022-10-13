Roberts Wealth Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

855 EL CAMINO REAL, #311 BUILDING 5 PALO ALTO, CA 94301

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 79 stocks valued at a total of $203.00Mil. The top holdings were JPST(7.63%), AAPL(6.04%), and MSFT(4.64%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Roberts Wealth Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Roberts Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPTS by 318,477 shares. The trade had a 4.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.23.

On 10/13/2022, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF traded for a price of $28.79 per share and a market cap of $3.63Bil. The stock has returned -5.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 39,354-share investment in NAS:PYPL. Previously, the stock had a 1.26% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $88.67 during the quarter.

On 10/13/2022, PayPal Holdings Inc traded for a price of $84.04 per share and a market cap of $97.19Bil. The stock has returned -67.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PayPal Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 49.72, a price-book ratio of 5.06, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.68 and a price-sales ratio of 3.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.37, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Roberts Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:SCHW by 34,878 shares. The trade had a 0.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $69.43.

On 10/13/2022, Charles Schwab Corp traded for a price of $74.07 per share and a market cap of $140.52Bil. The stock has returned -1.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Charles Schwab Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-book ratio of 3.98, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.13 and a price-sales ratio of 7.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 34,588-share investment in NYSE:DD. Previously, the stock had a 0.84% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $56.85 during the quarter.

On 10/13/2022, DuPont de Nemours Inc traded for a price of $53.31 per share and a market cap of $26.70Bil. The stock has returned -21.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, DuPont de Nemours Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-book ratio of 1.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.40 and a price-sales ratio of 1.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 20,067-share investment in NYSE:MRK. Previously, the stock had a 0.81% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $89.27 during the quarter.

On 10/13/2022, Merck & Co Inc traded for a price of $92.49 per share and a market cap of $234.30Bil. The stock has returned 20.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Merck & Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-book ratio of 5.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.09 and a price-sales ratio of 4.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.