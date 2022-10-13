SPRING CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 28 stocks valued at a total of $105.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(8.89%), JNJ(6.46%), and DE(6.15%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SPRING CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 36,325-share investment in NYSE:MDT. Previously, the stock had a 2.89% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $89.87 during the quarter.

On 10/13/2022, Medtronic PLC traded for a price of $83.5 per share and a market cap of $110.98Bil. The stock has returned -29.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Medtronic PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-book ratio of 2.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.91 and a price-sales ratio of 3.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 2,326-share investment in ARCA:DIA. Previously, the stock had a 0.63% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $316.85 during the quarter.

On 10/13/2022, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF traded for a price of $300.56 per share and a market cap of $26.37Bil. The stock has returned -10.95% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a price-book ratio of 3.51.

The guru established a new position worth 18,740 shares in ARCA:SPYV, giving the stock a 0.61% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $37.75 during the quarter.

On 10/13/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF traded for a price of $35.75 per share and a market cap of $12.09Bil. The stock has returned -7.69% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a price-book ratio of 2.47.

During the quarter, SPRING CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 13,789 shares of NYSE:VZ for a total holding of 75,251. The trade had a 0.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.54.

On 10/13/2022, Verizon Communications Inc traded for a price of $36.4 per share and a market cap of $152.87Bil. The stock has returned -24.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Verizon Communications Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.31, a price-book ratio of 1.79, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.92 and a price-sales ratio of 1.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 3,265 shares in ARCA:XSD, giving the stock a 0.47% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $170.13 during the quarter.

On 10/13/2022, SPDR Semiconductors ETF traded for a price of $150.12 per share and a market cap of $953.26Mil. The stock has returned -23.47% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Semiconductors ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a price-book ratio of 3.01.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

