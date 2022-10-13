NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA /FI/ recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 2755 stocks valued at a total of $18.39Bil. The top holdings were RY(2.29%), MSFT(1.91%), and TD(1.77%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA /FI/’s top five trades of the quarter.

NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA /FI/ reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 1,226,103 shares. The trade had a 1.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $264.05.

On 10/13/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $234.24 per share and a market cap of $1,746.94Bil. The stock has returned -20.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-book ratio of 10.51, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.00 and a price-sales ratio of 8.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA /FI/ reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 1,873,643 shares. The trade had a 1.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 10/13/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $142.99 per share and a market cap of $2,297.96Bil. The stock has returned 2.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-book ratio of 39.60, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.98 and a price-sales ratio of 6.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA /FI/ bought 6,542,069 shares of ARCA:XLF for a total holding of 6,871,755. The trade had a 1.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $32.9.

On 10/13/2022, Financial Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $31.54 per share and a market cap of $27.77Bil. The stock has returned -16.03% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Financial Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a price-book ratio of 1.45.

During the quarter, NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA /FI/ bought 4,591,715 shares of NAS:CSCO for a total holding of 6,320,850. The trade had a 1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.37.

On 10/13/2022, Cisco Systems Inc traded for a price of $40.61 per share and a market cap of $166.86Bil. The stock has returned -22.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cisco Systems Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-book ratio of 4.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.37 and a price-sales ratio of 3.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA /FI/ bought 6,098,034 shares of NYSE:NI for a total holding of 6,135,942. The trade had a 0.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.45.

On 10/13/2022, NiSource Inc traded for a price of $25.24 per share and a market cap of $10.25Bil. The stock has returned 5.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NiSource Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-book ratio of 1.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.02 and a price-sales ratio of 2.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

