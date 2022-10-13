NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media’s New to The Street announces the broadcasting of its business show broadcasting as a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV , October 13, 2022, at 9:30 PM PT.



New to The Street’s TV show will air the following five (5) business interviews:

1). PetVivo Holdings, Inc.’s ( PETV) ( PETVW) ($PETV) interview with John Lai, CEO & President.

2). Mikra Cellular Sciences’ (a division of Lifeist Wellness, Inc. ) (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF) interview with Faraaz Jamal, CEO, Mikra Cellular Sciences & COO, Lifeist Wellness, Inc.

3). Sekur Private Data, Ltd.’s (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) interview with Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

4). The Sustainable Green Team’s ( SGTM) ($SGTM) interviews with Tony Raynor, CEO, and Brian Rivera, Administrative Assistant.

5). Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s ( TNXP) ($TNXP) interview with Dr. Seth Lederman, MD, and CEO.

Episode #395

New to The Street TV is airing the Nasdaq Marketplace studio interview with John Lai, CEO / President PetVivo Holdings, Inc. ( PETV) ( PETVW) ($PETV). The Company is a biomedical device company that manufactures, commercializes, and licenses innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. Talking with TV Host Jane King, John gives viewers an update on the recent launch of the distribution agreement between PETV and MWI A n imal Health (MWI), a leading animal health products and services distributor, and Amerisource Bergen subsidiary . With over $5B in annual revenue, MWI is one of the largest distributors of veterinary drugs and products, with lots of business resources and skilled personnel. Securos is the e d ucational division at MWI, which provides hands-on-training, resources, and continuing education for veterinarians, helping them understand the full benefits of products. The educational and sales/ market teams at MWI now promote and distribute PETV’s injectable patented Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology that treats osteoarthritis and joint afflictions for dogs, horses, and cats. As a naturally derived product, Spryng mimics collagen tissue that significantly improves animals’ afflicted joints. The feline osteoarthritis version of Spryng is coming to market soon. John says the Spryng roll-out with MWI is going very well. Recently, PETV hired more seasoned personnel with over two decades of sales/marketing experience in the pet industry. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit PetVivo Holdings, Inc. - https://petvivo.com/ and Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology - https://www.sprynghealth.com/ .

New to The Street airs TV Host Jane King’s Nasdaq Marketplace interview with Faraaz Jamal, CEO of Mikra Cellular Sciences ("Mikra") and COO of Lifeist Wellness, Inc . (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF). Faraaz provides viewers with an update Mikra's operations and on its CELLF™ product that enhances humans' microscopic cellular activities. Demand is up as product acceptance continues, gaining more customers, and Mikra continues to increase production output to meet this demand. Faraaz talks about clinical studies on CELLF with data suggesting that the nutraceutical can offset the issues associated with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (CFS), known as "Brain Fog.” Many with long-Covid afflictions complain about "Brain Fog," with many physicians not understanding the best way to treat the problem. CELLF is a product with high concentrations of organic minerals and vitamins that target cellular activities through Mikra's novel cellular delivery system. CELLF is a nutraceutical gel with a buttery-type consistency, produced in small batches to ensure quality control standards that eliminate oxidation issues common with competitor products. Determined to change health care practices, which account for treatments after illness onset, Faraaz believes preventative products like CELLF can produce long-lasting good health. More products are in the Mikra pipeline, one of which is soon to come to market, an athletic product designed to increase workouts and decrease recovery times from solid performances. If you wake up after 8 hours of sleep feeling sluggish and seem to lose energy midday, CELLF could be the answer. Mikra sells its product through its e-commerce outlets. Mikra Cellular Sciences is a Lifeist Wellness, Inc. subsidiary that develops, produces, and sells bioactive consumer products. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Mikra Cellular Sciences - https://wearemikra.com/ .

On the New to The Street show, Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) ( Sekur® ), gives TV Host Jane King and viewers an overview of Sekur Private Data, Ltd.'s Sekur® cybersecurity products and talks about hacking problems coming out of North Korea. The North Koreans are attacking LinkedIn with posts full of malware to steal data. You think you are getting a business referral, so you hit the link, and your device becomes compromised. Years ago, open-source platforms allowed software developers to share code creating usable solutions to grow the reaches of technology. It was an acceptable method at the time, but now, open-source platforms, the majority used by "Big Tech," are where stolen code gets manipulated; favorite ways for hackers to create a nefarious campaign to steal data. Be careful about all those supposed "Free-Apps"; a virus code is waiting to infect your devices. Sekur is a closed-loop platform with an encryption layer of security not available using open-platform products. SekurMail and SekurMessenger, along with its other cybersecurity products, Sekur can offer its end-users a complete privacy solution. Because Sekur operates on a closed-source platform, code is unavailable for hackers to manipulate. Many understand the benefits of subscribing to Sekur's software solutions, which shows in the Company's financial results. Alian expects financial results in Q3 to be higher than Q2 from the increases in subscribers for its email, text, and other encrypted platforms . The Company lowered marketing expenses, and management believes its Q4 results should continue to be strong from subscriber increases. The Fundamental Research Report (FRC Report ), dated September 8, 2022, provides a comprehensive report about the Company's current and future operational status. Sekur entered into a number of partnerships and the results from these agreements should show in financial results in Q1 2023. Alain sees more upside growth in 2023 and anticipates net profitability in 2025. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. hosts its services in Switzerland, benefiting from the stringent Swiss Privacy laws. It uses a closed-source proprietary technology on an independent and military-grade encrypted platform. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd . – https://www.sekurprivatedata.com/ and http://www.Sekur.com . Peer to peer, end to end, secure suite, password manager, mail txt and video conference secure.

New to the Street's TV Host Jane King interviews The Sustainable Green Team’s ( SGTM) Tony Raynor, CEO, and Brian Rivera, Administrative Assistant. From the Nasdaq Marketplace studio, Tony explains the Company's business in providing eco-friendly and sustainable solutions for several industries. As a holding Company with many wholly-owned subsidiaries, SGTM can develop and deploy innovative solutions to mitigate waste and other byproducts. For 35 years, one of SGTM's subsidiaries was the first to take naturally occurring iron oxide pigments and formulate colored mulch products. Other sustainable solutions and products continue at SGTM multiple locations because of its management's strong leadership and dedicated team. SGTM successfully works with municipalities in arbor culture and storm recovery, creating comprehensive waste solutions. From the abundance of green waste worldwide, SGTM can handle the waste making it into usable and friendly products. SGTM creates soils, mulches, and lumber products from green reusable waste. Brian talks about all the excitement coming from within the Company, its subsidiaries, and from external sources in creating and utilizing eco-friendly solutions and products. People just want to get involved in restoring and creating a green world. Cutting-edge technologies are from the visionaries who are pioneering new solutions to create cleaner outcomes for the planet. The Company entered into collaboration with an Australian company, VRM BioLogik Group which developed a product that creates water from organics. SGTM’s management will continue to aggressively seek partnerships with like-minded individuals and entities to find more environmentally sustainable solutions and products. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit The Sustainable Green Team - https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/ .

Dr. Seth Lederman, MD, CEO of Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( TNXP) ($TNXP), is at the Nasdaq Marketplace studio, talking with New to The Street's TV Host Jane King. As a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical Company, Seth informs viewers that the FDA approved an IND clearance for TNX-601 for human depression. The Company is developing a time-released pill, a once-a-day dose, as a new first-line potential treatment for those inflicted with depression. The pill's formulation uses the compound tianeptine. Europe, Latin America, and Asia countries for about 30-years used this compound to treat those depressed. TNXP anticipates moving TNX-601's IND stage forward to a Phase 2 trial sometime beginning of next year, 2023. Tonix has many pipeline drugs in development. Its led product TNX-102 SL completed its first part of the Fibromyalgia FDA Phase 3 clinical trial and is moving forward with the all the necessary FDA rules expecting to achieve a new drug approval status. Two-thirds of Long-Covid patients have multi-site pain, similar to those who have Fibromyalgia. Tonix is moving forward with an FDA Phase 2 Long-Covid prevail study for its TNX-102 SL . Also, those with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (CFS) could use TNX-102SL if approved to treat accordingly. Tonix Pharmaceuticals is developing many drugs to treat central nervous system disorders and diseases. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - https://www.tonixpharma.com/ .

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc. ( PETV) ( PETVW) ($PETV):

PetVivo Holdings Inc. ( PETV) ( PETVW) ($PETV) is an emerging biomedical device company focused on manufacturing, commercializing, and licensing innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company’s strategy is to leverage human therapies for treating companion animals cost-effectively and time-efficiently. A vital component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics. PetVivo has a pipeline of seventeen products for the treatment of animals and people. A portfolio of nineteen patents protects the Company’s biomaterials, products, production processes, and methods of use. The Company’s lead product SPRYNG™ with OsteoCushion™ technology, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint-related afflictions, including osteoarthritis, in dogs and horses, is currently available for commercial sale - https://petvivo.com/ .

About Mikra Cellular Sciences :

Mikra Cellular Sciences ("Mikra"), a division of Lifeist Wellness, Inc. (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF), is a breakthrough Company seeking to unlock cellular potential and maximize the health of humans. Mikra intends to bridge the scientific gap between cellular health and consumer wellness and focuses on ones’ health at the cellular level. Human cells are responsible for the overall functionality of human biology. Mikra continues to develop products that can enhance cellular absorption of key and need minerals and nutrients to improve health and wellness. CELLF™ product is clinically tested and engineered to bring balance to the body and mind on a cellular level - https://wearemikra.com/ . Lifeist Wellness, Inc. (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF) is sitting at the forefront of a post-pandemic wellness revolution, leveraging the advancements in science and technology to build breakthrough companies that transform human wellness. Its business portfolio includes: CannMart, a B2B wholesale distribution business that facilitates recreational cannabis sales to Canadian provincial government control boards; CannMart Labs, a BHO extraction facility for the production of high-margin cannabis 2.0 products; the CannMart.com marketplace, which provides US customers with access to hemp-derived CBD and smoking accessories; Australian Vapes, the country's largest online retailer of vaporizers and accessories; Findify, a leading AI-powered search-and-discovery platform; and Mikra, a biosciences and consumer wellness company seeking to develop innovative therapies for cellular health. Information on Lifeist and its businesses - www.lifeist.com , www.cannmart.com , www.australianvaporizers.com.au , www.wearemikra.com , and email: [email protected].

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0):

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes encrypted emails, secure messengers, secure communication tools, secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, and document management products. The Company sells and serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide through approved wholesalers, distributors, and telecommunications companies. Contact Sekur Private Data, Ltd. at c[email protected] or visit https://www.sekurprivatedata.com and https://www.sekur.com .

About The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd . ( SGTM) ($SGTM)

The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. ( SGTM) ($SGTM) is an emerging provider of environmentally beneficial solutions for preserving natural resources and the municipal waste and recycling industries. The Company is a wholesale manufacturer and supplier of wood-based mulch and lumber products, primarily in the Midwest, Southeast, and Ohio Valley regions. The Company also provides arbor care and storm recovery services to municipalities, corporations, and consumers, primarily in the southeastern United States. The Company plans to expand its operations through organic growth and strategic acquisitions that are both accretive to earnings and positioned for rapid growth from the resulting synergistic opportunities identified. The Company’s customers include governmental, residential and commercial clients - https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. ( TNXP) ($TNXP):

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. ( TNXP) ($TNXP) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, licensing, acquiring, and developing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Tonix’s portfolio comprises immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates. Tonix’s immunology portfolio includes biologics to address organ transplant rejection, autoimmunity, and cancer. TNX-15001 is a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting CD40-ligand in development to prevent allograft and xenograft rejection and treat autoimmune diseases. A Phase 1 study of TNX-1500 is expected to be initiated in the second half of 2022. Tonix’s rare disease portfolio includes TNX-29002 for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome. The FDA has granted TNX-2900 Orphan-Drug Designation. Tonix’s infectious disease pipeline consists of a vaccine in development to prevent smallpox and Monkeypox called TNX-8013, next-generation vaccines to prevent COVID-19, and an antiviral to treat COVID-19. Tonix’s lead vaccine candidates for COVID-19 are TNX-1840 and TNX-18504, live virus vaccines based on Tonix’s recombinant pox vaccine (RPV) platform. TNX-35005 (sangivamycin, i.v. solution) is a small molecule antiviral drug to treat acute COVID-19 and is in the pre-IND stage of development. TNX-102 SL, (cyclobenzaprine HCl sublingual tablets) is a small molecule drug being developed to treat Long COVID, a chronic post-acute COVID-19 condition. Tonix expects to initiate a Phase 2 study in Long COVID in the second quarter of 2022. The Company’s CNS portfolio includes small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric and addiction conditions. Tonix’s lead CNS candidate, TNX-102 SL, is in mid-Phase 3 development to manage fibromyalgia, with a new Phase 3 study launched in the second quarter of 2022. Finally, TNX-13006 is a biologic designed to treat cocaine intoxication that is expected to start a Phase 2 trial in the second quarter of 2022 - https://www.tonixpharma.com . (1TNX-1500 is an investigational new biologic at the pre-IND stage of development and has not been approved for any indication.2TNX-2900 is an investigational new drug at the pre-IND stage of development and has not been approved for any indication.3TNX-801 is a live horsepox virus vaccine for percutaneous administration in development to protect against smallpox and Monkeypox. TNX-801 is an investigational new biologic and has not been approved for any indication.4TNX-1840 and TNX-1850 are live horsepox virus vaccines for percutaneous administration, in development to protect against COVID-19. TNX-1840 and TNX-1850 are designed to express the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein from the omicron and BA.2 variants, respectively. TNX-1840 and TNX-1850 are investigational new biologics at the pre-IND stage of development and have not been approved for any indication. 5TNX-3500 is an investigational new drug at the pre-IND stage of development and has not been approved for any indication.6TNX-1300 is an investigational new biologic and has not been approved for any indication.)

