Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Enviva, Inc. (“Enviva” or the “Company”) (NYSE: EVA) on behalf of Enviva stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Enviva has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

Enviva is the subject of a report released by Blue Orca Capital on October 12, 2022. The report alleges that the Company falls far short of its ESG ideals by relying on carbon loopholes that “subsidizes European power companies to replace coal with wood pellets derived from deforestation in the United States.” Blue Orca alleges that the Company produces its wood pellets from clear-cut forests, a practice condemned by climate activists and ESG investors. The report adds that the Company overstated the sustainability of its hardwood harvests and artificially inflated its profit margin.

Based on the report, Enviva stock fell by $2.59 per share, or 4.7%, to close at $52.05 per share on October 13, 2022.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Enviva shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at [email protected], by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling+out+this+contact+form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

