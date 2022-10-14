Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 78 stocks valued at a total of $350.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(10.59%), BRK.B(7.34%), and SHYG(5.69%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 30,491 shares in NYSE:CLR, giving the stock a 0.51% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $67.49 during the quarter.

On 10/14/2022, Continental Resources Inc traded for a price of $70.46 per share and a market cap of $25.58Bil. The stock has returned 36.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Continental Resources Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.76, a price-book ratio of 2.85, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.26 and a price-sales ratio of 3.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 14,113-share investment in ARCA:SCHV. Previously, the stock had a 0.24% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $64.22 during the quarter.

On 10/14/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $60.74 per share and a market cap of $9.05Bil. The stock has returned -9.37% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a price-book ratio of 2.34.

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:OEF by 4,199 shares. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $180.79.

On 10/14/2022, iShares S&P 100 ETF traded for a price of $165.76 per share and a market cap of $7.32Bil. The stock has returned -16.01% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares S&P 100 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a price-book ratio of 3.80.

During the quarter, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC bought 12,768 shares of ARCA:XLF for a total holding of 104,255. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $32.9.

On 10/14/2022, Financial Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $31.54 per share and a market cap of $27.77Bil. The stock has returned -16.03% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Financial Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a price-book ratio of 1.38.

The guru established a new position worth 4,199 shares in ARCA:VYM, giving the stock a 0.11% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $103.33 during the quarter.

On 10/14/2022, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF traded for a price of $99.02 per share and a market cap of $44.81Bil. The stock has returned -2.71% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a price-book ratio of 2.50.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

