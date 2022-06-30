PR Newswire

SHANGHAI, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi Biologics ("WuXi Bio") (2269.HK), a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), announced that it has received the "Best CDMO Award of the Year" at the Asia-Pacific Biologics CMO Excellence Awards (APBCEA) 2022 hosted by IMAPAC. Over the years since 2017, WuXi Biologics has received multiple awards in various categories at IMAPAC's events.

APBCEA 2022 seeks to give recognition to exceptional CMO and CDMO that facilitate biologics manufacturing at enhanced speed, reduced cost, and superior quality from the biologics contract manufacturing space. The winners were determined through voting by more than 200 biopharma companies and service providers involved in biologics manufacturing in the APAC regions. WuXi Biologics won the "Best CDMO Award of the Year" with the highest number of votes in this category.

Dr. Chris Chen, CEO of WuXi Biologics, said, "We are honored to be recognized by IMAPAC again. The 'Best CDMO Award of the Year' reflects the trust and confidence our customers have in us. As a valued CRDMO partner and enabler, WuXi Biologics is committed to providing the industry with end-to-end biologics solutions. We will continue to enable global partners by accelerating and transforming the discovery, development and manufacturing of innovative biologics, for the benefit of patients worldwide."

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK) is a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) offering end-to-end solutions that enable partners to discover, develop and manufacture biologics – from concept to commercialization – for the benefit of patients worldwide.

With over 10,000 skilled employees in China, the United States, Ireland, Germany and Singapore, WuXi Biologics leverages its technologies and expertise to provide customers with efficient and cost-effective biologics discovery, development and manufacturing solutions. As of June 30, 2022, WuXi Biologics is supporting 534 integrated client projects, including 14 in commercial manufacturing.

WuXi Biologics views Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) responsibilities as an integral component of our ethos and business strategy, and we aim to become an ESG leader in the biologics CRDMO sector. Our facilities use next-generation biomanufacturing technologies and clean-energy sources. We have also established an ESG committee led by our CEO to steer the comprehensive ESG strategy and its implementation, enhancing our commitment to sustainability.

