PACES FERRY WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2849 PACES FERRY ROAD SE ATLANTA, GA 30318

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 93 stocks valued at a total of $92.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(11.26%), SCHV(7.94%), and IVV(4.23%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PACES FERRY WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

PACES FERRY WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 8,746 shares. The trade had a 1.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 10/14/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $142.99 per share and a market cap of $2,297.96Bil. The stock has returned 2.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-book ratio of 39.60, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.98 and a price-sales ratio of 6.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 6,363-share investment in ARCA:MINT. Previously, the stock had a 0.62% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $98.73 during the quarter.

On 10/14/2022, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund traded for a price of $98.53 per share and a market cap of $11.09Bil. The stock has returned -2.15% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

PACES FERRY WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:CXM by 55,000 shares. The trade had a 0.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $11.26.

On 10/14/2022, Sprinklr Inc traded for a price of $8.81 per share and a market cap of $2.29Bil. The stock has returned -47.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sprinklr Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -21.42 and a price-sales ratio of 4.06.

PACES FERRY WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:TTD by 10,027 shares. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $56.9.

On 10/14/2022, The Trade Desk Inc traded for a price of $52.47 per share and a market cap of $25.62Bil. The stock has returned -30.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Trade Desk Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 792.98, a price-book ratio of 15.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 84.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 304.86 and a price-sales ratio of 19.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.55, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

PACES FERRY WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:META by 2,058 shares. The trade had a 0.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $162.08.

On 10/14/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $130.29 per share and a market cap of $350.16Bil. The stock has returned -59.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-book ratio of 2.89, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.03 and a price-sales ratio of 3.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.34, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.