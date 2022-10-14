Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

706 MONTANA ST. GLIDDEN, IA 51443

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 346 stocks valued at a total of $26.00Mil. The top holdings were STIP(21.49%), AAPL(5.39%), and FSK(5.15%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IJS by 174,359 shares. The trade had a 20.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $92.01.

On 10/14/2022, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF traded for a price of $87.09 per share and a market cap of $6.32Bil. The stock has returned -13.92% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a price-book ratio of 1.24.

Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IJJ by 163,868 shares. The trade had a 20.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.89.

On 10/14/2022, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF traded for a price of $93.87 per share and a market cap of $6.76Bil. The stock has returned -9.61% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a price-book ratio of 1.55.

Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IVE by 112,289 shares. The trade had a 20.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $140.79.

On 10/14/2022, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF traded for a price of $133.22 per share and a market cap of $22.17Bil. The stock has returned -7.90% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a price-book ratio of 2.39.

Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:STIP by 53,854 shares. The trade had a 7.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.03.

On 10/14/2022, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $96.81 per share and a market cap of $11.98Bil. The stock has returned -2.65% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 14,112 shares in ARCA:SH, giving the stock a 0.93% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $15.66 during the quarter.

On 10/14/2022, ProShares Short S&P500 -1x Shares traded for a price of $16.85 per share and a market cap of $3.55Bil. The stock has returned 12.26% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.