EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO), a leading outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer, was awarded the RV Women's Alliance (RVWA) ‘Champion of Women’ Award at the inaugural RVWA Education Symposium.



Winnebago Industries was recognized for its commitment and dedication to elevating, educating, and promoting women in the RV industry.

The RVWA’s award announcement stated “Winnebago Industries is a great example of a company who has an inside team dedicated to advancing women within their company. Winnebago Industries has been a strong advocate in seeking out, encouraging, growing, and advancing all employees to maximize their potential and their contributions to their communities, the company, and the RV industry.”

Multiple Winnebago Industries employees were present to accept the award, including employees from the Winnebago and Newmar RV brands. These employees are also part of Winnebago Industries’ Women’s Inclusion Network (WIN). WIN supports the professional development of women by encouraging access to learning, mentoring, and networking opportunities with the goals of increasing women’s sense of belonging and the percentage of women in leadership roles. WIN works closely with external groups, such as Women in Manufacturing, the RV Women’s Alliance, and the Society of Women Engineers.

“I have enjoyed being a leader from a young age. Being part of a company that shares my passion and dedication to providing our employees the education and tools they need to grow as leaders – particularly our female employees – makes me proud,” says Stacy Bogart, Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, and executive sponsor for Winnebago Industries’ WIN group. “We all deserve the chance to become the best leaders we can be, and I’m proud of our company for helping make that happen for so many of our employees.”

