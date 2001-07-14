Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRMK) (“Broadmark” or the “Company”), an internally managed secured real estate finance company, today announced that David Schneider, Chief Financial Officer, intends to resign from his position in connection with accepting an opportunity at a private company that does not compete with Broadmark. To assist with an orderly transition, Mr. Schneider intends to remain in his role at the Company until December 31, 2022, or the appointment of his successor if earlier.

“David has made an indelible contribution to the organization during his tenure. On behalf of the Board of Directors and our entire team, I want to thank David for his successful leadership as CFO during our first few years as a public company and I wish him well in his next adventure,” said Brian Ward, Broadmark’s Chief Executive Officer. “David’s willingness to ensure a seamless transition, along with the strong team he has built, well positions the organization to support the ongoing efforts of our growing lending platforms and the business as we move ahead.”

Mr. Schneider’s resignation is not the result of any dispute or disagreement with the Company, including any matters related to the Company’s accounting practices or financial reporting. The Company plans to launch a search for a new Chief Financial Officer.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark is a specialty real estate finance company, providing financing solutions generally in the $2 to $75 million range per transaction. The company provides smart, reliable, rapid solutions across the entire debt capital stack, including senior, subordinate, and participation investments with fixed and floating rate structures available. Broadmark invests in a variety of new construction and existing properties across all asset classes throughout the United States, including hotel, industrial, medical, mixed-use, office, retail, self-storage, warehouse, multifamily, senior living, student housing, condos, larger scaled single-family, townhome, and multiplex. It has the competitive advantage of being an internally managed balance sheet lender, and the company’s proactive approach delivers dedicated in-house underwriting, asset management, loan servicing, and draw administration. More information can be found at Broadmark+Realty+Capital+Specialty+Real+Estate+Investments.

