Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ/NGS: RCII) today announced it will host a conference call on Thursday, November 3rd, 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss third quarter results scheduled to be released following the market close on Wednesday, November 2nd. Participants can access the call by phone via this link (registration+link), where the dial-in details will be provided. A live webcast of the conference call and investor presentation will also be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.rentacenter.com. A replay will be available beginning November 3rd, at 11:30 a.m. ET.

About Rent-A-Center, Inc.

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) is a leading provider of technology driven, flexible, no debt obligation leasing solutions that offer underserved consumers access to and potential ownership of high-quality durable goods that enhance the quality of life. The Company’s Omni-channel model utilizes proprietary data and technology to facilitate transactions across a wide range of retail channels including its own Acima virtual lease-to-own platform, Rentacenter.com, e-commerce partner platforms, partner retail stores, and Rent-A-Center branded stores. For additional information about the Company, please visit our website %3Ci%3ERentacenter.com%3C%2Fi%3Eor %3Ci%3EInvestor.rentacenter.com%3C%2Fi%3E.

