Floor & Decor (NYSE: FND), a leading specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, will expand its nationwide footprint when it opens the doors to its newest location in the Buckhead area of Atlanta, Georgia on October 21, 2022. The Floor & Decor Design Studio, with over 30 inspiring vignettes, will open with a team of trained designers led by Quida Lide, the new studio’s design manager.

“Floor & Decor Design Studio is thrilled to expand our presence in the Atlanta market,” said Lide. “We are committed to providing unmatched service and quality at unbeatable prices, and we look forward to helping every customer turn their vision into reality.”

Design Studio

The Floor & Decor Design Studio offers a personalized experience with the benefits of design services and samples at your fingertips. Explore unmatched inspiration, top-quality products at everyday low prices and work one-on-one with expert design professionals.

In-Home Design Services

Need additional design help at home? Purchase a one-on-one consultation for an appointment in your own space. Your designer will provide hand-selected samples, expert measurements, a 3D design rendering, and a custom quote for your entire project.

Store Address: 3365 Piedmont Rd. NE, Atlanta, Georgia 30305

About Floor & Decor: Founded in 2000, Atlanta-based Floor & Decor is a leading high-growth specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, operating 174 warehouse-format stores and five design studios across 34 states as of June 30, 2022. The stores offer homeowners and professionals the industry’s broadest in-stock selection of tile, natural wood, natural stone, laminate and luxury vinyl plank, under one roof. In addition, Floor & Decor stocks the necessary tools, decorative materials, wall tile, and related accessories for hard-surface flooring projects. Stores carry over 1 million square feet of in-stock flooring and offer free design services, as well as a dedicated pro sales team. The company directly sources products from manufacturers around the globe, which enables it to bring the world’s best and most innovative flooring trends to its customers, at everyday low prices. Floor & Decor has locations nationwide, but each store is bolstered by a local focus that creates a store experience and mix of products that meet the needs of each market served.

Additional company information can be found at www.flooranddecor.com and on Facebook (www.facebook.com%2Fflooranddecor).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221014005019/en/