(NASDAQ: RDFN) — Redfin (www.redfin.com), the tech-powered real estate company, today announced it has launched in Wilmington, North Carolina and Green Bay, Wisconsin. Consumers in these markets can now buy and sell homes with local Redfin agents and use Redfin's website and mobile app to search for homes for sale, book on-demand home tours, and track their home's estimated value with the Redfin Estimate.

Redfin brings a unique blend of personal agent service and technology to these markets, delivering a better customer experience that costs less. To date, Redfin has saved customers more than a billion dollars in real estate commissions. Redfin currently serves more than 100 markets across the U.S. and Canada.

“As one of the fastest growing areas in the Southeast, Wilmington is the perfect place to jump start our presence in coastal North Carolina, building upon our significant footprint in the Charlotte and Raleigh-Durham areas,” said Eddie O’Dea, Redfin’s market manager in Raleigh. “We’re excited to help the diverse group of buyers and sellers in the area, including second-home buyers in the beach communities and the service members and veterans near the region’s many military bases.”

“Green Bay is consistently voted one of the best cities to live thanks to its relatively affordable housing, proximity to the Great Lakes, and vibrant entertainment and arts community,” said Eric Hegwer, Redfin’s first agent in Green Bay. “Consumers moving within such a popular region want Redfin’s local market expertise and the technology we use to make the process more efficient. I look forward to serving the people who already call this beautiful place home, as well as buyers who want to invest in a future here.”

Redfin agents provide a complete home-selling service including pricing and staging advice, free professional photography, a 3D virtual tour, digital marketing on websites and social media, and premier placement on Redfin.com. Redfin charges a 1% listing fee when a customer sells and buys their next home with a Redfin agent, compared to the 2.5-3% listing fee that is typical of most brokerages. For customers who sell with Redfin without buying another home, Redfin charges a 1.5% listing fee, still significantly less than the typical fee. For homebuyers, Redfin makes it easy to receive instant updates the moment a new home hits the market and book a home tour with a local Redfin agent with the click of a button.

Unlike most agents who are independent contractors, Redfin agents are employees, who earn a salary, benefits and bonuses for closed sales. Redfin agents meet customers through the site and app, which lets them focus on serving their customers, rather than spending time finding new ones.

About Redfin

Redfin (www.redfin.com) is a technology-powered real estate company. We help people find a place to live with brokerage, instant home-buying (iBuying), rentals, lending, title insurance, and renovations services. We sell homes for more money and charge half the fee. We also run the country's #1 real-estate brokerage site. Our home-buying customers see homes first with on-demand tours, and our lending and title services help them close quickly. Customers selling a home can take an instant cash offer from Redfin or have our renovations crew fix up their home to sell for top dollar. Our rentals business empowers millions nationwide to find apartments and houses for rent. Since launching in 2006, we've saved customers more than $1 billion in commissions. We serve more than 100 markets across the U.S. and Canada and employ over 6,000 people.

