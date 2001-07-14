Biocept%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: BIOC), a leading provider of molecular diagnostic assays, products and services, announces an hour-long webinar to be held today, October 14 at 1 p.m. Eastern time featuring case studies presented by leading neuro-oncologists who have used the company’s CNSide assay in the management of patients with confirmed or suspected central nervous system metastasis.

Webinar Details

Date: Today, Friday, October 14

Time: 1:00 p.m. Eastern time (10:00 a.m. Pacific time)

Registration: Participants can pre-register or register at webinar start time here+%0A

The webinar will be available live and archived at www.biocept.com.

About the Speakers

Priya U. Kumthekar, MD is a United Counsel for Neurologic Subspecialties (UCNS)-certified neuro-oncologist from Northwestern University and is serving as the principal investigator for Biocept’s FORESEE clinical study. She is dedicated to patient care and moving the study of brain tumors forward primarily through her leadership on clinical trials. Dr. Kumthekar serves in leadership roles with the National Clinical Trials Network, particularly with the Alliance for Clinical Trials, and was named as the Alliance’s national Executive Officer of Neuro-Oncology in 2016. In this role, she oversees the conception and development of clinical trials from early phase through registration studies. Dr. Kumthekar is board certified in neurology and is a member of the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology. She received her medical degree from Northeastern Ohio University. She previously was Chief Resident at Northwestern University, McGaw Medical Center and has led numerous trials involving primary and secondary brain tumors.

Seema A. Nagpal, MD is a board-certified neuro-oncologist and has served as Clinical Associate Professor at Stanford University since 2012. She treats patients with primary brain tumors and metastatic disease to the brain and nervous system. Her research concentrates on clinical trials for patients with late-stage central nervous system cancer and she has a special interest in leptomeningeal disease, a devastating complication of lung and breast cancers. In collaboration with Stanford scientists, including breast and lung oncologists, Dr Nagpal’s work is focused on more sensitive disease detection and the improvement of patient outcomes. She previously was a neuro-oncology fellow at Stanford hospitals and clinics, and a neurology resident at the University of California San Francisco. She received her medical degree from the University of Pennsylvania.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc. develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic assays that provide physicians with clinically actionable information for treating and monitoring patients diagnosed with a variety of cancers. Biocept focuses on cancers that have metastasized into the central nervous system and has developed its proprietary CNSide™ cerebrospinal fluid assay that detects metastatic cancer and quantitatively analyzes cerebrospinal fluid tumor cells for tumor-associated molecular markers, using technology first developed for use in blood. Biocept also is leveraging its molecular diagnostic capabilities to offer nationwide COVID-19 RT-PCR testing to support public health efforts during this unprecedented pandemic. For more information, visit www.biocept.com. Follow Biocept on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

