Synovus Bank today announced additions to its leadership team in its expanding corporate & investment banking (CIB) line of business. These new leaders will strategically grow client relationships through deeper industry expertise and broader corporate finance and advisory capabilities.

Recent hires include:

Alan Grantham, managing director, debt capital markets and credit products. With nearly 20 years of experience in debt capital markets and leveraged finance, Grantham joined Synovus from the leveraged finance team at Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. His responsibilities include the origination and execution of high-yield and high-grade debt transactions, and broader acquisition and bridge financing credit delivery. Grantham previously worked at Deutsche Bank Securities and Goldman Sachs. He earned his bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Maryland and his MBA from New York University’s Stern School of Business.



Max Thompson, managing director and group head, healthcare services. With nearly 15 years of experience in strategic finance and investment banking, Thompson joined Synovus from Bank of America Securities’ global healthcare group. His focus areas include behavioral healthcare, alternative site providers, digital health, health technology, home health and hospice, diagnostics services, medical transportation, pharmaceutical services, and physician practice management. Thompson previously worked at Tegris Advisors and J.P. Morgan. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, where he was a Wharton Scholar and University Leadership Scholar.

“We’re excited to expand our corporate and investment banking team with these highly experienced and skilled bankers,” said Tom Dierdorff, head of corporate & investment banking at Synovus. “The addition of these diverse team members reflects our commitment to delivering innovative solutions, including customized and expert advice to help clients meet their strategic objectives. We’re continuing to recruit additional talent and build out our financing and advisory capabilities, as CIB is an important part of Synovus’ strategic growth plan.”

Grantham and Thompson join these other CIB leaders:

Jeff Nicolosi, managing director and group head, financial institutions. With 25 years of experience in M&A advisory, capital raising and corporate finance transactions, Nicolosi joined Synovus from Regions Securities, where he led coverage of insurance and insurance services, among other sectors. His focus areas include asset and wealth managers, broker-dealers, capital markets firms, investment banks, insurance carriers, and insurance distribution and service providers. Nicolosi previously worked in financial institutions investment banking and M&A at KeyBanc Capital Markets. He received his bachelor’s degree from Miami University of Ohio and his MBA from the University of Chicago Booth GSB.



Jim Ritchie, managing director and CIB credit executive. Ritchie has more than 27 years of corporate credit experience, including 20 years of service at PNC and its predecessors, where he served as executive vice president and head of the credit products group. Jim was responsible for underwriting and portfolio management of a $120 billion loan portfolio, including industry and regional credits and sponsor finance. He received his bachelor’s degree in finance from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and his MBA from the University of Pittsburgh Katz Graduate School of Business.



Keith Sipes, managing director and group head, technology, media and communications (TMC). With 22 years of M&A advisory and corporate finance experience, Sipes joined Synovus from Berenson & Company. His practice includes business intelligence, data, analytics, fintechs, industrial technology, tech-enabled business, and broadcasting, cable and satellite providers. Keith’s prior TMC investment banking experience includes Stout Capital, Sterne Agee CRT, Stifel/Thomas Weisel, Merrill Lynch and Lazard Freres & Co. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Colgate University and an MBA from Columbia University.



An extension of Synovus’ commercial and corporate banking strategies, the CIB line of business delivers industry-specific financial advice and customized banking and capital markets solutions to select public, private equity-backed, and emerging growth companies. With unparalleled client service, the CIB team clarifies complex financial matters and helps businesses identify, evaluate, and structure potential corporate finance and advisory-related transactions.

Synovus Bank, a Georgia-chartered, FDIC-insured bank, provides commercial and retail banking and a full suite of specialized products and services, including private banking, treasury management, wealth management, mortgage services, premium finance, asset-based lending, structured lending, capital markets and international banking. Synovus has branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida and Tennessee. Synovus is a Great+Place+to+Work-Certified+Company and is on the web at synovus.com and on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

