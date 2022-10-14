TB Alternative Assets Ltd. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 42 stocks valued at a total of $277.00Mil. The top holdings were BEKE(18.72%), UBER(11.96%), and HOOD(8.51%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 64,600-share investment in NAS:NVDA. Previously, the stock had a 4.8% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $158.09 during the quarter.

On 10/14/2022, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $118.53 per share and a market cap of $297.80Bil. The stock has returned -42.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 39.21, a price-book ratio of 12.48, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 31.25 and a price-sales ratio of 10.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.48, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought 474,700 shares of NYSE:UBER for a total holding of 1,252,400. The trade had a 4.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.63.

On 10/14/2022, Uber Technologies Inc traded for a price of $25.8 per share and a market cap of $49.50Bil. The stock has returned -46.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Uber Technologies Inc has a price-book ratio of 7.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -6.34 and a price-sales ratio of 1.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.38, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 108,600 shares in NAS:DDOG, giving the stock a 3.48% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $100.71 during the quarter.

On 10/14/2022, Datadog Inc traded for a price of $81.98 per share and a market cap of $25.60Bil. The stock has returned -48.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Datadog Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7912.00, a price-book ratio of 20.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 380.89 and a price-sales ratio of 18.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.41, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 55,600 shares in NYSE:SNOW, giving the stock a 3.41% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $165.57 during the quarter.

On 10/14/2022, Snowflake Inc traded for a price of $160.15 per share and a market cap of $50.00Bil. The stock has returned -52.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Snowflake Inc has a price-book ratio of 9.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -73.81 and a price-sales ratio of 31.63.

During the quarter, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought 888,200 shares of NYSE:SNAP for a total holding of 1,892,800. The trade had a 3.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $11.64.

On 10/14/2022, Snap Inc traded for a price of $10.735 per share and a market cap of $17.45Bil. The stock has returned -85.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Snap Inc has a price-book ratio of 5.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -27.94 and a price-sales ratio of 3.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.22, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

