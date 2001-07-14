LSB Industries, Inc. (“LSB”), (NYSE: LXU), today announced that its Executive Vice President & CFO, Cheryl Maguire, will participate in the Morgan Stanley Global Chemicals, Agriculture, and Packaging Conference at the Four Seasons Hotel in Boston, MA, on Wednesday, November 9th.

Ms. Maguire will be available for one-on-one meetings all day beginning at 8:45 am ET. The meetings are by appointment only. To schedule a meeting please contact your Morgan Stanley institutional sales representative or Fred Buonocore at [email protected].

LSB will provide access to the presentation that management will be referring to on the “Investors” page of its website, www.lsbindustries.com.

About LSB Industries, Inc.

LSB Industries, Inc., headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The Company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility for a global chemical company in Baytown, Texas. LSB’s products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers primarily throughout the United States. Committed to improving the world by setting goals that will reduce our environmental impact on the planet and improve the quality of life for all its people, the Company is well positioned to play a key role in the reduction of global carbon emissions through its planned carbon capture and sequestration, and zero carbon ammonia strategies. Additional information about LSB can be found on its website at www.lsbindustries.com.

