GREYLIN INVESTMENT MANGEMENT INC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

12490 GREYLIN WAY ORANGE, VA 22960

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 68 stocks valued at a total of $481.00Mil. The top holdings were BRK.B(34.09%), XOM(11.36%), and OXY.WS(4.53%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were GREYLIN INVESTMENT MANGEMENT INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, GREYLIN INVESTMENT MANGEMENT INC bought 284,197 shares of NAS:INTC for a total holding of 627,683. The trade had a 1.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.09.

On 10/14/2022, Intel Corp traded for a price of $26.525 per share and a market cap of $108.48Bil. The stock has returned -46.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intel Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 5.66, a price-book ratio of 1.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.45 and a price-sales ratio of 1.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.53, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

GREYLIN INVESTMENT MANGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NAS:WBA by 115,735 shares. The trade had a 0.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.05.

On 10/14/2022, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc traded for a price of $34.03 per share and a market cap of $29.08Bil. The stock has returned -24.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.43, a price-book ratio of 1.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.69 and a price-sales ratio of 0.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

GREYLIN INVESTMENT MANGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NAS:GILD by 63,422 shares. The trade had a 0.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $63.06.

On 10/14/2022, Gilead Sciences Inc traded for a price of $66.84 per share and a market cap of $83.62Bil. The stock has returned 2.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Gilead Sciences Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-book ratio of 4.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.08 and a price-sales ratio of 3.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

GREYLIN INVESTMENT MANGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NAS:KHC by 96,459 shares. The trade had a 0.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.15.

On 10/14/2022, The Kraft Heinz Co traded for a price of $36.08 per share and a market cap of $43.85Bil. The stock has returned 1.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Kraft Heinz Co has a price-earnings ratio of 29.47, a price-book ratio of 0.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.33 and a price-sales ratio of 1.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, GREYLIN INVESTMENT MANGEMENT INC bought 320,394 shares of NAS:VTRS for a total holding of 841,787. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $9.84.

On 10/14/2022, Viatris Inc traded for a price of $9.655 per share and a market cap of $11.71Bil. The stock has returned -24.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Viatris Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-book ratio of 0.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.77 and a price-sales ratio of 0.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]gurufocus.com!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.