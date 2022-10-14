LVW Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

67B MONROE AVE. PITTSFORD, NY 14534

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 219 stocks valued at a total of $447.00Mil. The top holdings were SCHP(7.20%), VONG(6.93%), and VUG(5.25%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were LVW Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

LVW Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:IEF by 75,587 shares. The trade had a 1.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $101.09.

On 10/14/2022, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $95.13 per share and a market cap of $21.44Bil. The stock has returned -16.02% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, LVW Advisors, LLC bought 122,233 shares of ARCA:SCHO for a total holding of 200,037. The trade had a 1.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.77.

On 10/14/2022, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF traded for a price of $48.105 per share and a market cap of $10.18Bil. The stock has returned -5.11% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

LVW Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHP by 72,783 shares. The trade had a 0.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $55.01.

On 10/14/2022, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF traded for a price of $52.015 per share and a market cap of $14.20Bil. The stock has returned -11.96% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 28,650 shares in ARCA:TIP, giving the stock a 0.67% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $111.92 during the quarter.

On 10/14/2022, iShares TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $105.735 per share and a market cap of $26.36Bil. The stock has returned -12.12% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, LVW Advisors, LLC bought 32,828 shares of ARCA:SCHD for a total holding of 231,800. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.31.

On 10/14/2022, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF traded for a price of $69.7994 per share and a market cap of $37.24Bil. The stock has returned -6.36% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a price-book ratio of 3.18.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.