Retirement Planning Group recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 125 stocks valued at a total of $795.00Mil. The top holdings were CDC(12.91%), SCHB(11.43%), and VIG(11.35%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Retirement Planning Group’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 1,514,581 shares in BATS:FRDM, giving the stock a 4.76% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $27.94 during the quarter.

On 10/14/2022, Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $25.14 per share and a market cap of $217.81Mil. The stock has returned -22.07% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a price-book ratio of -2518.00.

During the quarter, Retirement Planning Group bought 134,777 shares of ARCA:SCHZ for a total holding of 201,481. The trade had a 0.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.4.

On 10/14/2022, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $44.94 per share and a market cap of $6.58Bil. The stock has returned -15.41% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Retirement Planning Group bought 40,629 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 80,078. The trade had a 0.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 10/14/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $143.32 per share and a market cap of $2,297.96Bil. The stock has returned 2.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-book ratio of 39.61, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.99 and a price-sales ratio of 6.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Retirement Planning Group reduced their investment in NAS:BND by 67,113 shares. The trade had a 0.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.52.

On 10/14/2022, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF traded for a price of $70.66 per share and a market cap of $79.58Bil. The stock has returned -15.15% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Retirement Planning Group bought 238,438 shares of ARCA:NFLT for a total holding of 705,861. The trade had a 0.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.2.

On 10/14/2022, Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Unconstrained Bond ETF traded for a price of $21.41 per share and a market cap of $31.05Mil. The stock has returned -12.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Unconstrained Bond ETF has a price-book ratio of 1.64.

