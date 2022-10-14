Unison Advisors LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 182 stocks valued at a total of $540.00Mil. The top holdings were AVUV(12.48%), AVDV(12.37%), and IQLT(7.86%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Unison Advisors LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Unison Advisors LLC bought 1,458,705 shares of ARCA:IQLT for a total holding of 1,528,389. The trade had a 7.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.93.

On 10/14/2022, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF traded for a price of $28.23 per share and a market cap of $3.55Bil. The stock has returned -24.39% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a price-book ratio of 2.46.

During the quarter, Unison Advisors LLC bought 1,190,276 shares of ARCA:DEHP for a total holding of 1,221,960. The trade had a 4.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.66.

On 10/14/2022, Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF traded for a price of $20.41 per share and a market cap of $50.82Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a price-book ratio of 2.03.

During the quarter, Unison Advisors LLC bought 166,405 shares of ARCA:VTV for a total holding of 331,803. The trade had a 3.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $134.34.

On 10/14/2022, Vanguard Value ETF traded for a price of $129.72 per share and a market cap of $94.78Bil. The stock has returned -5.49% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a price-book ratio of 2.49.

During the quarter, Unison Advisors LLC bought 411,910 shares of ARCA:AVDV for a total holding of 1,406,739. The trade had a 3.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.99.

On 10/14/2022, Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $48.66 per share and a market cap of $1.64Bil. The stock has returned -23.16% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a price-book ratio of 0.83.

During the quarter, Unison Advisors LLC bought 183,926 shares of BATS:QUAL for a total holding of 207,045. The trade had a 3.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $116.43.

On 10/14/2022, iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF traded for a price of $107.53 per share and a market cap of $16.87Bil. The stock has returned -20.28% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a price-book ratio of 5.10.

