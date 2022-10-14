PFG Advisors recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

16150 N ARROWHEAD FOUNTAINS CENTER DR PEORIA, AZ 85382

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 515 stocks valued at a total of $875.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(3.86%), MSFT(3.46%), and VUG(2.06%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PFG Advisors’s top five trades of the quarter.

PFG Advisors reduced their investment in ARCA:IAU by 884,557 shares. The trade had a 8.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $32.77.

On 10/14/2022, iShares Gold Trust traded for a price of $31.33 per share and a market cap of $25.27Bil. The stock has returned -8.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Gold Trust has a price-book ratio of 5.66.

PFG Advisors reduced their investment in ARCA:VO by 342,634 shares. The trade had a 6.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $208.25.

On 10/14/2022, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $193.64 per share and a market cap of $46.36Bil. The stock has returned -19.83% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a price-book ratio of 2.85.

PFG Advisors reduced their investment in ARCA:VIG by 484,769 shares. The trade had a 4.97% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $148.19.

On 10/14/2022, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF traded for a price of $140.37 per share and a market cap of $58.89Bil. The stock has returned -10.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a price-book ratio of 4.25.

PFG Advisors reduced their investment in NYSE:RTX by 445,857 shares. The trade had a 4.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $90.51.

On 10/14/2022, Raytheon Technologies Corp traded for a price of $84.53 per share and a market cap of $124.91Bil. The stock has returned -3.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Raytheon Technologies Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-book ratio of 1.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.25 and a price-sales ratio of 1.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

PFG Advisors reduced their investment in NYSE:SCHW by 598,307 shares. The trade had a 3.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $69.43.

On 10/14/2022, Charles Schwab Corp traded for a price of $74.58 per share and a market cap of $140.52Bil. The stock has returned -1.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Charles Schwab Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-book ratio of 3.98, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.13 and a price-sales ratio of 7.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

