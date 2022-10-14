Castle Rock Wealth Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 197 stocks valued at a total of $197.00Mil. The top holdings were CVX(7.37%), KO(6.75%), and GBIL(4.58%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Castle Rock Wealth Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 90,531 shares in ARCA:GBIL, giving the stock a 4.58% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $99.51 during the quarter.

On 10/14/2022, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF traded for a price of $99.7484 per share and a market cap of $3.91Bil. The stock has returned 0.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 474,967 shares in ARCA:SH, giving the stock a 4.15% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $15.66 during the quarter.

On 10/14/2022, ProShares Short S&P500 -1x Shares traded for a price of $16.67 per share and a market cap of $3.58Bil. The stock has returned 13.25% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Castle Rock Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:FTGC by 58,563 shares. The trade had a 0.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $26.46.

On 10/14/2022, FIRST TR EXCH VII traded for a price of $26.6205 per share and a market cap of $4.17Bil. The stock has returned 12.62% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 44,779 shares in BATS:UDEC, giving the stock a 0.63% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $28.22 during the quarter.

On 10/14/2022, Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - December traded for a price of $27.93 per share and a market cap of $46.09Mil. The stock has returned -6.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - December has a price-book ratio of 3.38.

The guru established a new position worth 6,698 shares in NYSE:TEL, giving the stock a 0.37% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $124.46 during the quarter.

On 10/14/2022, TE Connectivity Ltd traded for a price of $112.37 per share and a market cap of $35.65Bil. The stock has returned -19.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TE Connectivity Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-book ratio of 3.42, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.01 and a price-sales ratio of 2.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

