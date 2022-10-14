Exeter Financial, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 88 stocks valued at a total of $172.00Mil. The top holdings were BSV(5.30%), AAPL(4.62%), and FFA(4.35%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Exeter Financial, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Exeter Financial, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:GSK by 27,710 shares. The trade had a 0.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.57.

On 10/14/2022, GSK PLC traded for a price of $30.96 per share and a market cap of $62.33Bil. The stock has returned -17.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, GSK PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-book ratio of 3.31, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.30 and a price-sales ratio of 1.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Exeter Financial, LLC bought 14,898 shares of ARCA:BSV for a total holding of 121,914. The trade had a 0.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.21.

On 10/14/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $74.53 per share and a market cap of $38.39Bil. The stock has returned -7.31% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Exeter Financial, LLC bought 23,300 shares of NAS:CMCSA for a total holding of 62,754. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.39.

On 10/14/2022, Comcast Corp traded for a price of $30.7 per share and a market cap of $133.41Bil. The stock has returned -40.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Comcast Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-book ratio of 1.46, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.03 and a price-sales ratio of 1.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Exeter Financial, LLC bought 10,304 shares of ARCA:SCHD for a total holding of 20,569. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.31.

On 10/14/2022, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF traded for a price of $69.41 per share and a market cap of $37.24Bil. The stock has returned -6.36% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a price-book ratio of 3.18.

During the quarter, Exeter Financial, LLC bought 45,615 shares of NYSE:FFA for a total holding of 510,456. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $16.86.

On 10/14/2022, First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund traded for a price of $15.14 per share and a market cap of $300.42Mil. The stock has returned -19.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a price-book ratio of 0.89.

