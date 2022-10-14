PETERSON WEALTH MANAGEMENT recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 57 stocks valued at a total of $107.00Mil. The top holdings were SDY(9.59%), VIG(7.70%), and SPY(6.47%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PETERSON WEALTH MANAGEMENT’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, PETERSON WEALTH MANAGEMENT bought 11,546 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 19,423. The trade had a 3.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $395.76.

On 10/14/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $366.955 per share and a market cap of $338.68Bil. The stock has returned -15.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-book ratio of 3.41, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.07 and a price-sales ratio of 2.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, PETERSON WEALTH MANAGEMENT bought 14,478 shares of NAS:QQQ for a total holding of 24,991. The trade had a 3.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $301.34.

On 10/14/2022, INVESCO QQQ Trust traded for a price of $270.69 per share and a market cap of $148.47Bil. The stock has returned -24.86% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, INVESCO QQQ Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 24.77 and a price-book ratio of 6.34.

During the quarter, PETERSON WEALTH MANAGEMENT bought 26,160 shares of ARCA:SDY for a total holding of 92,243. The trade had a 2.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $121.86.

On 10/14/2022, SPDR Dividend ETF traded for a price of $116.08 per share and a market cap of $21.08Bil. The stock has returned -1.63% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Dividend ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a price-book ratio of 2.32.

During the quarter, PETERSON WEALTH MANAGEMENT bought 21,628 shares of ARCA:VIG for a total holding of 61,118. The trade had a 2.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $148.19.

On 10/14/2022, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF traded for a price of $140.37 per share and a market cap of $58.89Bil. The stock has returned -10.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a price-book ratio of 4.25.

During the quarter, PETERSON WEALTH MANAGEMENT bought 124,525 shares of ARCA:PFLD for a total holding of 198,028. The trade had a 2.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.16.

On 10/14/2022, AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF traded for a price of $20.86 per share and a market cap of $157.85Mil. The stock has returned -13.78% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a price-book ratio of 2.78.

