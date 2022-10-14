Sunburst Financial Group, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

600 VESTAVIA PARKWAY VESTAVIA HILLS, AL 35216

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 82 stocks valued at a total of $206.00Mil. The top holdings were VCSH(14.07%), SCHD(13.66%), and SCHB(7.41%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Sunburst Financial Group, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Sunburst Financial Group, LLC bought 46,714 shares of ARCA:JPST for a total holding of 285,705. The trade had a 1.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.87.

On 10/14/2022, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF traded for a price of $50.08 per share and a market cap of $22.20Bil. The stock has returned 0.10% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Sunburst Financial Group, LLC bought 35,899 shares of BATS:JMST for a total holding of 238,190. The trade had a 0.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.48.

On 10/14/2022, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF traded for a price of $50.3 per share and a market cap of $2.84Bil. The stock has returned -0.98% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Sunburst Financial Group, LLC bought 34,354 shares of ARCA:JKE for a total holding of 97,075. The trade had a 0.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $54.05.

On 10/14/2022, BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $283.8065 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned 22.81% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Sunburst Financial Group, LLC bought 19,540 shares of ARCA:SCHD for a total holding of 424,428. The trade had a 0.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.31.

On 10/14/2022, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF traded for a price of $69.41 per share and a market cap of $37.24Bil. The stock has returned -6.36% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a price-book ratio of 3.18.

During the quarter, Sunburst Financial Group, LLC bought 9,765 shares of NAS:VIGI for a total holding of 104,054. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $68.16.

On 10/14/2022, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF traded for a price of $62.854 per share and a market cap of $3.38Bil. The stock has returned -23.87% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a price-book ratio of 2.82.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

